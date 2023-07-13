Shah Rukh Khan shares what his wife and son loved most about Jawan prevue

Shah Rukh Khan answered fan questions about the Jawan prevue.

Gauri Khan loved the fact that Jawan shows a lot of women power.

AbRam loved the title music and action sequences in the Jawan prevue.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans love his “Ask SRK” sessions on Twitter, where he answers their questions with wit and humor. A few days ago, he hosted one such session, and fans were eager to ask him about the Jawan prevue. Khan didn’t disappoint, and he gave some interesting insights into the film.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won’t give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah ?!”

Shah Rukh Khan discussed his wife Gauri Khan’s and their youngest son AbRam’s favorite aspects of Jawan Prevue during the question-and-answer session.

A Twitter user was interested in Gauri Khan’s response after watching the Jawan preview, “@iamsrk sir what’s is the reaction of #Gauri Mam’s, after watching the Prevue of Jawan..? #AskSRK,”asked the Netizen.

Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan.”

Jawan features a strong ensemble cast of female characters, including Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra. These actresses will be portraying powerful and independent women in the film.

While answering questions on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a user if his son AbRam had liked the Jawan prevue. “AbRam ko kaise laga JAWAN PREVUE? #AskSRK,” asked a fan, “He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially! #Jawan,” wrote SRK. Khan also replied that AbRam had loved the title music and the action sequences in the prevue, and was particularly impressed by the truck stunt.

Jawan is a film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and South director Atlee. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, who will be seen playing the female lead. The film’s antagonist will be played by Vijay Sethupathi, and the supporting cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover.

Deepika Padukone will also have a cameo in the film. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film will be released in theaters on September 7.

