Shah Rukh Khan Shoots Special Song for Jawan in Mumbai, Not Dubai?

Shah Rukh Khan’s devoted fans are anxiously awaiting his extraordinary transformation in the highly anticipated film Jawan. The film’s prevue, released on July 10, generated a massive buzz online as fans caught a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan in various captivating roles and witnessed the film’s high-octane action sequences. What makes this film even more special is the Bollywood debut of esteemed South Indian director Atlee.

Excitement reached new heights when reports emerged that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee would shoot a special song for Jawan in Dubai. However, recent updates reveal that the song’s shooting has already commenced in Mumbai.

Recently, insider information was disclosed by a source, “While the final edit is locked, the team believes that there is a scope for one chartbuster song in the narrative. And the team will be shooting for a song in Dubai. The Jawan song will be shot in Dubai at a special location locked by SRK and his team. It’s a surprise package for the fans.”

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that the upcoming song in Jawan will feature stunning visuals, enhancing the overall cinematic experience. Reports have emerged stating that the song’s shooting commenced at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Monday, coinciding with the release of the film’s prevue. The filming of the song is expected to span a week, during which Shah Rukh Khan will showcase various avatars, adding further excitement to the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The recently released 2-minute and 12-second Jawan Prevue video, unveiled on July 10, provided fans with a tantalizing glimpse into the highly anticipated film of the year. Deepika Padukone showcased her impressive action skills while clad in a saree, captivating viewer.

One particular moment that grabbed attention was Shah Rukh Khan’s lighthearted dance sequence inside a metro train. Additionally, fans were treated to a long-awaited reveal as Shah Rukh Khan removed the bandage, unveiling his bald head in the prevue.

