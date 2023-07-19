Shah Rukh Khan Shows Off Choreography Skills in “Beqarar Karke” Dance from “Jawan” Prevue

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with director Atlee.

A power-packed Jawan preview was recently released, which went viral on social media.

Jawan will showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen bald look.

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film, “Jawan,” is generating immense excitement among fans as it marks his first collaboration with renowned South filmmaker Atlee. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and others. To add to the excitement, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Recently, the makers unveiled a power-packed Jawan preview that took social media by storm, intensifying the anticipation among fans. Notably, the viral dance sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the preview was choreographed by the actor himself.

In the recently unveiled preview of the movie “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan showcased not only his awe-inspiring action sequences but also a comically menacing dance routine towards the end. In this scene, he grooved to the retro tune “Beqarar Karke” from 1962 inside a metro coach, with fellow passengers appearing both amused and terrified.

The captivating moment instantly caught the attention of fans, leading to viral clips flooding the internet. Social media was abuzz with adoration for his dance moves, sparking an array of memes celebrating the entertaining performance.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan took charge of choreographing his own unique dance performance in the movie “Jawan.”

A source shared, “it was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with Beqarar Karke playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating.”

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to captivate the audience not only with his remarkable action-packed performance but also with his dancing prowess in the upcoming film. Adding to the excitement, the movie will showcase Shah Rukh in a never-before-seen bald look, generating high anticipation among his devoted fans to witness this fresh and unique transformation on the screen.

Following the thrilling Jawan Prevue, eager fans are anxiously awaiting the launch of the film’s first song, which is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated Atlee directorial is scheduled to hit theaters on September 7, 2023, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

