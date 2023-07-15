Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming film “Jawan” has been generating buzz ever since the prevue was unveiled. The film features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The highly-anticipated Jawan Prevue Theme has now been released on audio platforms, featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander and vocals by Raja Kumari.

Director Atlee took to Instagram to share a snippet of the Jawan Prevue Theme, showcasing Raja Kumari’s powerful rap. The full theme song is now available for fans to enjoy on various audio platforms. The post garnered enthusiastic responses from fans, with comments praising the fiery and energetic nature of the song.

The full theme is available on audio platforms. In his caption, Atlee wrote, “The theme that defines [email protected] @gaurikhan @anirudhofficial @_gauravverma @redchilliesent #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Raja Kumari also shared the same video, announcing that Jawan Prevue theme is out now. She wrote, “KING KHAN & KING KUMARI The theme that ignites the fire in #JAWAN! @anirudhofficial,” while also sharing the link to the full song.

“This is actual FIREEEE,” read one comment, while another comment read, “Aag lga di aag.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee (@atlee47)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raja Kumari (@therajakumari)

Raja Kumari also tweeted, “I got locked out of my twitter for weeks and I only came back to tell @iamsrk that I love him!” Shah Rukh Khan replied to her tweet and wrote, “I do too….my Thunder!! Big hug and love to you.”

I do too….my Thunder!! Big hug and love to you. https://t.co/okkGkfMSQS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2023

Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, “Jawan” is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Atlee, the film is set to release worldwide on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

With the prevue theme already creating a buzz and the film boasting an impressive ensemble cast, anticipation for “Jawan” continues to build, making it one of the highly-awaited releases in the coming months.

