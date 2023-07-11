Shah Rukh Khan thanks Vijay Sethupathi for teaching him Tamil

Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the September release of Atlee’s Jawan.

SRK took to Twitter to thank his crew, including director Atlee and co-star Vijay Stehupathi.

SRK expressed in a tweet how proud he was to have worked with Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the September release of Atlee’s Jawan, the follow-up to his hugely successful Pathaan film. The makers recently announced the widely anticipated preview of Jawan, and fans can’t wait for the movie to be released. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover are among the other actors who appear in Jawan in addition to Shah Rukh Khan.

The premiere of Jawan received positive reviews from the public, especially for its intense action scenes, Shah Rukh Khan’s interesting personas, and a sneak peek at Deepika Padukone’s cameo. Now, one day after the Prevue’s debut, SRK took to Twitter to thank his crew, including director Atlee and co-star Vijay Stehupathi. Recently, he remarked in his tweets

Vijay Sethupathi tweeted about the prevue announcement for Jawan, and Shah Rukh Khan responded. SRK expressed in a tweet how proud he was to have worked with Vijay Sethupathi. Then he thanked him for introducing him to Tamil on the Jawan sets and for bringing delectable food. “Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!” SRK replied in a message of appreciation.

Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba! https://t.co/b346h1zjrt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Advertisement

Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to Atlee, his wife Priya, and their son Meer. “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote. Shah Rukh complimented Shobi Paulraj in another tweet, writing, “Thank u @shobimaster for making me dance like a cool hero. Please give my love to your whole team. I tried my best….”

Shah Rukh Khan further added, “Thank u my ‘Guthi’ too much fun having u on this journey. You are so good in the film! Love u.” Shah Rukh Khan also sent a humorous tweet thanking cinematographer G.K. Vishnu for “making him look nice even bald.” View the tweets that are underneath!

Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all. https://t.co/MkfColhgd5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Advertisement

Thank u @shobimaster for making me dance like a cool hero. Please give my love to your whole team. I tried my best…. https://t.co/0yFRYOLy3G — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Advertisement

Thank u my ‘Guthi’ too much fun having u on this journey. You are so good in the film! Love u https://t.co/OwzeTPKtzr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Advertisement Thanks Da @dop_gkvishnu as always your lighting is awesome!! Thanks for making me look nice even bald!!! https://t.co/iwOnLLFgnD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, Salman Khan published a message on Instagram in which he expressed his admiration for Jawan Prevue. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is a film that Salman Khan shared with his followers, writing, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..”