Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Jawan Poster with Vijay Sethupathi

After setting the internet abuzz with the action-packed Jawan Prevue that left millions of fans exhilarated, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has now raised the excitement even higher by revealing the much-anticipated first look of the film’s formidable villain, Vijay Sethupathi!

On Monday, King Khan took to his official social media handles to share an intriguing new poster featuring the acclaimed Makkal Selvan of South Cinema, Vijay Sethupathi. In the close-up photo, the Kollywood superstar exudes a sense of menace, perfectly embodying his character. Shah Rukh captioned the poster with a warning, “There’s no stopping him… or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, also joined in the excitement and shared the poster of Vijay Sethupathi in four different languages, captioned as, “Ready or not, here comes the destruction! #VijaySethupathi”

Ready or not, here comes the destruction! ⚡#VijaySethupathi#JawanPrevue Out Now – https://t.co/CUWX1S7sQ4#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu pic.twitter.com/eo0rhJMABi — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 24, 2023

The face-off between Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most anticipated highlights of the film. Having made a mark in the digital space and made his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar alongside Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi’s portrayal of the antagonist adds a whole new level of intensity to the movie. Fans from all corners of the country are eagerly awaiting this epic clash of titans on the big screen.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

With each poster release, the excitement for ‘Jawan’ only continues to grow. From Shah Rukh Khan’s bold bald look to Nayanthara’s fierce appearance, each glimpse offers a tantalizing taste of the action-packed extravaganza in store.

As the anticipation builds, movie enthusiasts eagerly await the cinematic clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, promising a gripping and intense experience on the silver screen.

