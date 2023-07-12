Shah Rukh Khan Warns Vignesh Shivan About Wife Nayanthara

Because of the Jawan Prevue, Shah Rukh Khan is all over the Internet. King Khan has been overwhelmed by the love and support he has received from his team and the public since the morning. He also responded to Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara’s director and spouse, who expressed his best wishes for Jawan.

Nayanthara was described as ‘amazing’ by SRK, who warned Vignesh Shivan to be wary of her. The actor, known for his clever responses, stated that the Lady Superstar has learned some kick-ass moves and kicks and that he must be cautious.

On the day Jawan Prevue was launched, Vignesh Shivan addressed a note to Thangamey Nayanthara congratulating her on her Bollywood debut. He penned, “How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug! hatss off! “Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin (hot face emoji) dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir.”

Shah Rukh has now responded, writing on Twitter, “@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesomeâ€æbut oh who am I telling thisâ€æyou toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!”

@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!! pic.twitter.com/5aMZ8rzReN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut in Atlee’s Hindi flick Jawan. Her role in the action picture is said to be a powerful one. The actress performed action stunts in a never-before-seen avatar in the Jawan Prevue, which was released on Monday this week. In what promises to be yet another unforgettable performance, the Lady Superstar has left an indelible mark on fans.

Aside from Nayanthara, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Sanya Malhotra in a key role. According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone would appear in a cameo in the film. In supporting roles, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

