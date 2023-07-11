Shah Rukh Khan’s Bald Look in Jawan Sparks Hilarious Memes

Shah Rukh Khan, after smashing box office records with Pathaan.

He is ready to create havoc once again with his upcoming film, Jawan.

The power-packed video not only impressed netizens but also trended globally since its release.

Shah Rukh Khan, after smashing box office records with Pathaan, is ready to create havoc once again with his upcoming film, Jawan. The much-anticipated Jawan Prevue, launched by Shah Rukh and director Atlee, took social media by storm on Monday. The power-packed video not only impressed netizens but also trended globally since its release. The Prevue offered a glimpse of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in their action-packed avatars. Additionally, fans were thrilled to see Deepika Padukone’s special appearance. However, it was Shah Rukh’s bald look that stole the limelight on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s bald look from the Jawan Prevue became a meme sensation. The King Khan’s debut in a bald avatar left netizens pleasantly surprised. His menacing dance performance on the classic song “Beqarar Karke” became one of the major highlights of the Prevue. The film appears to be an ideal blend of action and emotion. Amusingly, social media users swiftly turned SRK’s bald look into hilarious memes. They shared his dance video and cleverly combined it with his iconic songs. One user seamlessly synchronized the video with the song “Chamak Challo,” creating an amusing fusion of visuals and audio.

Another user ingeniously created a collage of SRK’s pictures from the Jawan Prevue and linked them to a humorous “grocery shopping” situation.

Check out other funny memes here:

1. When you start preparing for CA 2. When you become a CA pic.twitter.com/fNZEPK9ODd — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 10, 2023

Avg advertisement outside dr. batra’s hair clinic pic.twitter.com/VVrudvzH9J — tushR🍕 (@heyytusharr) July 10, 2023

Delhi metro is wild pic.twitter.com/9OP2iiFRXj — ' (@thoughtsofnavy) July 10, 2023

In the last scene of Pathaan @iamsrk says ‘Meri Hairdresser ke sath appointment hai’ and now in Jawaan : pic.twitter.com/M5GV57Whqv — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) July 10, 2023

Barber : Bhaiya thoda sa he katunga Also he : pic.twitter.com/1fyDwAYl5l — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) July 10, 2023

Jawan marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Atlee. Reportedly, the superstar will be seen in a dual role in the film, intriguing fans who eagerly anticipate his uncharted on-screen avatar. The Jawan Prevue has intensified the curiosity among movie lovers. The film, featuring Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 7. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, promising a grand cinematic experience.

