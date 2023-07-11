Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” receives more than 100 million views in a single day

The Jawan teaser debuted on July 10 and gained over 100 million views in a single day.

The Jawan teaser, which debuted on July 10 and gained over 100 million views in a single day, has already had a major impact on the movie industry.

All SRK fans enjoyed the teaser, which featured the King of Bollywood in three different looks. For some of the Jawan, he also lost his hair.

Even though the action thriller directed by Atlee has not yet been released, a brief teaser has already broken records.

The prevue of Jawan was released on July 10 in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It quickly rose to the top of the list of videos that received the most daily views on social media.

112 million people watched it, which was successful. It will also shortly pass 60 million views on YouTube, in addition to other achievements.

Red Chillies Entertainment announced the information on their Twitter account. “The love for Jawan keeps growing! Thank you all.” they stated.

Gauri Khan is the producer of Jawan under the Red Chillies Entertainment brand. According to sources, SRK is joined by Tamil actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the movie.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will star in Dunki, a significant film directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

