Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Romantic Kiss Captured in New Photo on 8th Anniversary

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are commemorating their eighth wedding anniversary. Recently, the actor expressed his love for his wife through an affectionate Instagram post. In response, Mira shared a romantic picture of the couple during a beach vacation, further adding to the love-filled celebrations.

Shahid Kapoor recently delighted fans by sharing a previously unseen photo of himself and Mira Rajput on a romantic holiday. In the picture, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss. Shahid accompanied the photo with a heartfelt caption, “In a sky full of stars… I gave you my heart… go on and tear me apart… you will only find you in my heart (please don’t kill me because I made up my version of your favourite song). Happy anniversary my wife for life.”

Shahid Kapoor’s post received an overwhelmingly positive response from numerous celebrities, including Rajiv Adatia, Aalim Hakim, and Raashii Khanna, who were deeply touched by his heartfelt gesture. Among the fans, one person left a comment expressing their admiration, “Beautiful couple.” Others left sweet comments. “Love is in the air,” another one wrote. A fan also commented, “Ek aisi couple pic toh mai bhi deserve karti hu (even I deserve such a couple pic).”

Mira Rajput recently expressed her love for Shahid Kapoor with a heartfelt message. Accompanied by a picture taken at a different location, the photo captured Shahid’s joyful smile as Mira lovingly kissed his cheek. In her caption, Mira penned a short and sweet note, showcasing their deep affection for each other, “Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8th baby.”

In 2015, Mira and Shahid Kapoor got married, and they are proud parents of two children. Their first child, a daughter, is named Misha, which is a creative amalgamation of their own names. Subsequently, they welcomed a son into their family and named him Zain Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput entered into an arranged marriage, with Shahid immediately taking a liking to her upon their initial encounter. However, Mira took approximately six months before accepting the proposal.

Notably, there is a significant age gap of 13 years between the couple. Shahid, a highly renowned Bollywood actor, while Mira, originally from Delhi, relocated to Mumbai after marriage and found her calling as a social media influencer.

Shahid Kapoor’s most recent film was “Bloody Daddy.” The talented actor has now signed on for an upcoming untitled romantic movie, where he will be sharing the screen with actress Kriti Sanon.