Shahroz Sabzwari family wishes Nooreh on her 9th birthday

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari have shown the world a positive example of co-parenting.

As a result of their efforts, Nooreh has grown up to be a confident and happy young girl.

Recently, it was a significant day for Nooreh as she celebrated her 9th birthday.

Advertisement

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari have shown the world a positive example of co-parenting. Despite going through a divorce and facing their differences, they have prioritized the well-being of their beautiful daughter, Nooreh Shahroz. Shahroz and his entire paternal family have consistently shown love and care towards Nooreh, ensuring that she receives the affection she deserves. Syra Yousuf has also played a positive role in this journey.

As a result of their efforts, Nooreh has grown up to be a confident and happy young girl. She shares a close bond with all her family members, including her new sister, Zahra.

Recently, it was a significant day for Nooreh as she celebrated her 9th birthday. The entire Sabzwari family came together to celebrate the special occasion. Shahroz shared some beautiful pictures of Nooreh and expressed his joy at the fact that she has now learned how to take selfies. It’s heartwarming to see how they continue to cherish and support their daughter, making her feel loved and cherished on her special day.

Nooreh also got a beautiful birthday wish from her grandmother Safina Behroze:

Advertisement

Sadaf Kanwal also took to her Instagram and wished Nooreh Shahroz as she shared a beautiful picture of Nooreh and Zahra:

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Saleem Sheikh shares old dance video with Shahroz Sabzwari & Shehzad Sheikh Shahroz Sabzwari and Shahzad Sheikh are amazing Pakistani actors. Fans are aware...