Shahzad Sheikh And Momal Sheikh Pictures From their Recent Trip to Phuket

Javed Sheikh, a renowned actor, has represented Pakistan internationally in films and dramas.

Shazad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh, his children, have made a name for themselves in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

The Sheikh family, including Momal, Shazad, and their mother Zeenat Mangi, is currently enjoying a vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

Advertisement

The Sheikh family stands out as one of the prominent showbiz families in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Javed Sheikh, a highly acclaimed actor in Pakistani films and dramas, has represented the country on numerous international platforms.

His children, Shazad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh, have also made their mark in the industry, with Shazad taking on lead roles in various dramas and Momal establishing herself as a renowned actress, even sharing the screen with top stars.

Currently, Momal, Shazad, and their mother Zeenat Mangi are taking a break from work, planning a vacation to Phuket, Thailand along with their respective families.

Momal and Shahzad are thoroughly enjoying their time together, indulging in fun activities and creating precious memories. They are actively engaged on social media, delighting in sharing their adventures with their followers.

Their Phuket trip has been a source of joy, and they are sharing captivating snapshots, encouraging others to take a break and embark on their own vacations. Take a look at some of their captivating pictures.

Take A Look

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shahzad Sheikh (@shahzadsheikh37)