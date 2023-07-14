Shaista Lodhi Shares Surprising comment about her son

Shaista has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for many years.

Shaista Lodhi has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for many years. She began her journey as a radio jockey (RJ), intending to pursue a career in news reading but unexpectedly found herself approached for hosting programs as an anchor. Since then, Shaista Lodhi has become a prominent figure in the industry, headlining various shows and earning a reputation as one of the top show hosts in the country. Apart from hosting, she is also involved in running her clinics and acting in different dramas, showcasing her versatility and multi-talented nature.

Having married at a young age, Shaista Lodhi’s children have now grown up alongside her. People often express surprise upon seeing her with her children, as they perceive her as a youthful and vibrant personality. Her son, in particular, has reached a mature stage, and people are frequently taken aback when they see them together.

Shaista shared an interesting anecdote on a show, highlighting the societal attitudes towards women who maintain their looks as they grow older, particularly in Pakistan. She mentioned that there is often a condescending perception towards such women in her country. However, she noted that this is not the case in other parts of the world. Shaista revealed that during a shopping trip with her son abroad, people did not recognize them as mother and son. In fact, in one instance, her son was mistaken for her boyfriend at a store. Amused by the situation, Shaista laughed and clarified that he is, in fact, her son.

