Shanaya Kapoor to Make Acting Debut in “Student of the Year 3”

In 2012, Karan Johar made a significant mark in Bollywood by introducing the talented trio of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra through his high-school romantic comedy, “Student of the Year” (SOTY). The movie achieved massive success at the box office and eventually led to the creation of a franchise, with “SOTY 2” being released seven years later.

Directed by Puneet Malhotra, the second installment marked the debut of Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria in the entertainment industry. Now, after four years, the beloved high school movie franchise is preparing for another edition, though this time with notable changes.

According to the reports, Karan Johar is transforming the Student of the Year movie franchise into a web series, in collaboration with Disney+Hotstar. Following Dharma Productions’ tradition of introducing new talent through the franchise, Karan Johar is set to launch Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, in this series. While Shanaya will make her acting debut in Mohanlal’s Pan-India epic action entertainer, Vrushabha, Student of the Year 3 will mark her entry into the world of OTT platforms.

Currently in the scripting phase, the project is set to commence production in the final quarter of this year. The storyline and other specifics are being kept confidential, but insiders have disclosed that Dharmatic Entertainment, Dharma’s digital content wing, is actively engaged in its development. The show’s director is anticipated to be chosen within the coming month.

Shanaya Kapoor has patiently awaited her Bollywood debut for the past two years. Initially, she was set to make her acting introduction in Karan Johar’s urban triangle love story “Bedhadak” with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, but the project was later shelved due to script issues. Now, her long-cherished acting dream will finally come true with Mohanlal’s “Vrushabha,” and “Student of the Year 3” is expected to provide her with a global platform to showcase her acting prowess.

Karan Johar is carefully planning her early Bollywood career, ensuring she is presented in the best possible way in her initial projects. Moreover, the Disney+Hotstar show is likely to introduce more fresh faces alongside Shanaya, and the casting process for that is currently underway.

“Student of the Year” becomes the second Hindi film franchise to venture into the OTT domain, with Disney+Hotstar developing a web series centered around Vidyut Jammwal’s “Commando,” exploring the escapades of Para SF Captain Karan Singh Dogra in depth. Additionally, “SOTY3” marks Dharmatic Entertainment’s second collaboration with Disney+Hotstar, following the ongoing production of Emraan Hashmi’s series, “Showtime.” The upcoming show, directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, sheds light on the behind-the-scenes conflicts and power struggles in Bollywood.

