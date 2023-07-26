Advertisement
Edition: English
Shehnaaz Gill and Bangladeshi Actor Shakib Khan Set for Grand Debut in Blockbuster Project

  • Shehnaaz Gill continues to impress with her performances and growing fan base.
  • Rumors suggest she may lead a film opposite a prominent actor.
  • Shakib Khan is also rumored to make his Bollywood debut in the same film.
Shehnaaz Gill, the talented actress and beloved Bigg Boss sensation, continues to win hearts with her impressive performances. Since her time in the BB house, her popularity has soared, and her devoted fan base supports her wholeheartedly in all her endeavors. Recently, her appearance in Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” delighted her adoring fans.

Having already made her Bollywood debut, Gill is reportedly set to star opposite a prominent actor in a leading role, creating a buzz of excitement among her fans. While the news is yet to be officially confirmed, the anticipation for this potential project is growing.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan is also in discussions to make his Bollywood debut, earning attention both locally and internationally for his acting talent. The film is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali, adding to the anticipation of this cross-cultural collaboration. However, neither actor has confirmed the news at this time.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is preparing to grace the silver screen again in Sajid Khan’s “100 percent,” alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Khan’s recent appearances include films like Bossgiri, Shikari, and Bir.

