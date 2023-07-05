Shekhar Kapur’s “Masoom” Sequel to Explore the Notion of Home

Shekhar Kapur, is known for his recent hit film “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”.

Shekhar Kapur, known for his recent hit film “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”, has provided fans with exciting insights into the highly anticipated sequel to his 1983 directorial debut, “Masoom”. Titled “Masoom… The New Generation”, the film is set to explore the concept of home and its significance in people’s lives.

The original “Masoom” featured acclaimed actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles, and was adapted from Erich Segal’s novel, “Man, Woman and Child”. The story revolved around a married couple and their two daughters, whose lives are disrupted when the husband’s son from a previous affair unexpectedly arrives at their doorstep. The child roles were portrayed by Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana, and Urmila Matondkar. Garnering immense love from audiences, the film received several accolades and awards.

Shekhar Kapur shares exciting details about the Masoom sequel

In a recent interview with Variety, Shekhar Kapur shed light on the thematic elements of the upcoming sequel. He explained that “Masoom… The New Generation” will center around an elderly couple and their dilapidating house, exploring their encounters with a “generational change”. Kapur emphasized the deeper meaning of home, stating that society often associates it solely with property and its monetary value, disregarding the essence of what a home truly represents. He believes that a home is comprised of memories, encompassing the experiences of individuals growing up, the walls witnessing countless moments, and even the sentimental attachment to a familiar sofa. Capturing this fundamental essence of home is central to Kapur’s vision for the film.

Kapur expressed his desire to craft a narrative that balances simplicity with complexity. He yearns to return to a state of artistic naivety, reminiscent of his approach while creating “Masoom”. The director reflects on his earlier work, acknowledging the inherent humanity portrayed in his characters and their stories. He aims to maintain that focus on the complexities and simplicities of being human in “Masoom… The New Generation”, reinforcing his commitment to storytelling that resonates on a profoundly human level.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Masoom… The New Generation”, Shekhar Kapur’s vision for the sequel promises to revisit the timeless themes of the original while delving deeper into the multifaceted nature of home and the human experience.

