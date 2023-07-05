Shilpa Shetty Stuns In Red Thigh-High Slit Dress

Shilpa Shetty flaunts toned abs at Goregaon Film City.

The actress recently turned 48.

Shilpa’s recent appearance and holiday photos in Tuscany showcase her age-defying beauty.

Shilpa Shetty was spotted out and about in Goregaon Film City on Sunday. She smiled for photographers in a gorgeous red gown before heading to India’s Got Talent set. Not only is her spectacular outfit drawing a lot of attention, but so are her toned abs.

Shilpa arrived in a crimson gown with a thigh-high slit. It also had a one-shoulder sleeve with an extended frill linked to her right wrist. Her clothing was further enhanced with a cut-out design on her abs. The actress completed her ensemble with a high bun and bright purple heels.

She stepped out of her vanity van and smiled brightly at the cameras. She also expressed gratitude to them before departing for the session. A paparazzi account on Instagram uploaded a video of the incident.

In response, an Instagram user said, “Till date she’s so consistent…. Serious efforts lagte Hain itna maintain karne mein … This lady is a serious inspiration.” “Her taste in dressing above beyond,” added another one. Someone also said, “No doubt….she looks patakha (cracker) at this this age too.”

Shilpa has already astounded people with her physical fitness. She turned 48 a month ago. She had posted images from her holiday in Tuscany, leaving others guessing her age. In one of her images, she was posed by the pool, showing off her toned physique in a swimsuit.

“Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters @termedisaturnia,” she wrote in her post. This site is divine; also known as the holy springs, hot spring water has poured from the center of the earth for 3000 years, providing significant health advantages to all who come into contact with it. “I feel blessed and rejuvenated to be able to experience this.”