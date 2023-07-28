Shiraz Uppal reveals his father referred his passion as derogatory

Singer Shiraz Uppal, renowned for his Coke Studio song “Tu Kuja Man Kuja,” recently disclosed that his father initially disapproved of his music career, allowing him to pursue it only after completing his MBA. With a successful music career since 1995, Uppal also discussed the rise of instant fame through social media.

During an appearance on the chat show Chocolate Times, Uppal revealed, “No, not at all. My father was an army officer, so it was even more difficult for me to explain my passion to him.”

He shared his father’s disapproval, saying, “He used to say things like, ‘tu eh banna hai? (you really wanna become this)’ as something he looks down upon but he had only one demand. He wanted me to complete my MBA and then I was allowed to do whatever I want.”

Regarding social media’s impact on fame, Uppal mentioned, “When I entered the industry back in 1995 when I was doing my MBA, there was little to no support. Maybe my music wasn’t good enough or maybe people couldn’t relate to it back then. But I persisted and got a great response on Tera Tay Mera – my second album.”

He humorously observed the evolving term “artist,” including TikTok stars being called artists now, and speculated about the future of fame, saying, “Time is evolving though, and who knows what the limit of fame will be in the future. Maybe people only listen for a few seconds or a minute.”

Looking ahead, Uppal excitedly shared his plans for his music career, stating, “It’s been a decade that I have been singing only film songs and OSTs, so I have been neglecting my pop music. I will make a comeback now.”

