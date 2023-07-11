Shiva’s Salvation: Akshay Kumar Saves Pankaj Tripathi and Family

OMG 2, the highly awaited sequel to the 2012 hit film “Oh My God”.

“Oh My God,” starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, has been generating immense excitement among fans.

Directed and written by Amit Rai, the film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

OMG 2, the highly awaited sequel to the 2012 hit film “Oh My God,” starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, has been generating immense excitement among fans. Directed and written by Amit Rai, the film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. After creating a buzz with intriguing first-look posters, the team recently unveiled the much-anticipated teaser on social media platforms.

In the teaser, Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva is visually stunning and awe-inspiring. He has flawlessly captured the character’s essence and appearance. The teaser commences with Pankaj Tripathi’s powerful voiceover, accompanied by stills from the first installment featuring Akshay and Paresh. It depicts Pankaj and his family going through challenging times when Akshay, Lord Shiva, enters their lives. In one poignant scene, Akshay advises Pankaj, who stands outside a court, saying, “Rakh Vishwas tu hai Shiva ka das” (Keep the faith, for you are a servant of Shiva). The teaser keeps Yami Gautam’s character under wraps, building anticipation for her role. Social comedy promises a captivating blend of drama, entertainment, and emotional depth.

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his Instagram handle, captioning it, “Rakh Vishwas #OMG2Teaser out now.” As soon as the teaser hit social media, netizens flooded the comments section with praise and excitement. One user exclaimed, “Kya baat hai! Mind-blowing teaser, sir. Har Har Mahadev!” Another wrote, “Finally, the OMG 2 teaser is here. Har Har Mahadev.” Even Tiger Shroff couldn’t contain his admiration for Akshay and commented, “Guru ji,” followed by fire and heart emojis.

Additionally, it has been reported by Pinkvilla that the OMG 2 teaser will be attached to the Indian release of Tom Cruise’s “Mission Impossible 7” from July 12 onwards. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11, coinciding with the release of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s “Gadar 2.” Initially, Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” was also slated for an August 11 release, but the makers recently announced a postponement, rescheduling it for December 1.

Fans are eagerly counting down the days until the release of OMG 2, anticipating a cinematic experience that combines thought-provoking social commentary with entertainment galore. With an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, the film is poised to captivate audiences and create a lasting impact in the realm of Indian cinema.

Also Read Akshay Kumar is injured on set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay and Tiger Shroff are currently filming in Scotland. Ali Abbas Zafar...