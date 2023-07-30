Shobana’s Complaint: House Help Accused of Theft

Veteran actress Shobana is known for her iconic roles in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films.

Recently filed a complaint against her long-time house help at the Teynampet police station.

The actress had employed her, named Vijaya, to care for her aging mother.

Veteran actress Shobana, known for her iconic roles in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films, recently filed a complaint against her long-time house help at the Teynampet police station. The complaint stated that Rs 41,000 had gone missing from her independent house on Sriman Srinivasa Road, and her maid was accused of the theft.

The accused house help, hailing from Cuddalore, had been working at Shobana’s house for several years. The actress had employed her, named Vijaya, to care for her aging mother. During the police investigation, the maid confessed to the crime, which further deepened the matter.

However, surprising everyone, Shobana decided to withdraw her complaint and forgive the maid for the theft charges. She conveyed to the police that she did not wish to pursue any legal action against her and opted not to remove her from the job. Instead, she asked the maid to continue working as before.

In an act of magnanimity, Shobana also promised to compensate for the stolen money by deducting a portion from the maid’s monthly salary. This compassionate gesture displayed the actress’s understanding and willingness to give the accused a second chance.

Reports later revealed that the maid had been sending the stolen money to her daughter’s account with the help of the driver, which might have played a role in Shobana’s decision to show leniency.

Shobana, renowned for her outstanding performances and exceptional dancing skills, began her career as a child artist and quickly rose to fame in the film industry. Her versatility and talent have earned her numerous accolades, including National Awards and the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

By choosing forgiveness over legal proceedings, Shobana has demonstrated compassion and mercy, setting an example of empathy and understanding for others. Her decision to retain the maid’s services and help her rectify her mistakes speaks volumes about the actress’s character and values.

