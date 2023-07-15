Shuja Asad talks about extreme humiliation he faced in Auditions

Shuja Asad is a talented Pakistani model and actor.

Shuja Asad is an incredibly talented Pakistani model and actor. He debuted as a main lead actor in the drama series Pyar Deewangi Hai, starring Neelam Muneer.

He may presently be seen in the drama series Brandish 2. He has also appeared in a number of well-known television ads.

Critics and drama watchers both admire the actor. College Gate is his most recent project for Green Entertainment.

He recently appeared on Fuchsia Magazine’s YouTube show, where he discussed enduring humiliation due to his misaligned teeth during auditions for several production organizations.

“I used to go to auditions where the team members would say to me, ‘your teeth are not aligned, they don’t look good,’ the drama team employees used to say this on my face,” he explained.

They used to ignore me and be kind to other performers. I had to go through this as well, and I was also overweight; I dropped weight after getting braces; previously, I couldn’t even grin; I can’t tell you about many things.”

