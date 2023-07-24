Siddharth Randeria Compares “Bachubhai” to Gujjubhai & Munnabhai

Siddharth Randeria has starred in numerous movies and dramas since the early 1970s.

The film has no similarities to the Gujjubhai franchise or the Munnabhai franchise.

He has not committed to any Hindi movie projects at the moment.

Advertisement

Siddharth Randeria is a prominent figure in the Gujarati film and entertainment industry, boasting a successful career spanning over five decades. Having starred in numerous movies and dramas since the early 1970s, he has already achieved considerable acclaim this year with hits like “Bushirt T-shirt” and “Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

Recently, he returned to the big screen with his latest film “Bachubhai,” produced by Jio Studios. The movie revolves around the story of a middle-aged man who decides to pursue his graduation degree by going back to university. While “Bachubhai” is already screening in select theaters nationwide, Siddharth Randeria sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During the interview, he discussed the film’s unique aspects compared to the popular “Gujjubhai” and “Munnabhai” franchises and also shared insights about being hailed as the Amitabh Bachchan of Gujarati cinema.

During an interview with Himesh Mankad, Siddharth Randeria discussed his new film “Bachubhai” and the reasons behind choosing that title. He also highlighted the distinctions between this movie and his well-known Gujarati film and drama series, Gujjubhai.

He said, “Bachubhai was the title we decided to keep, right since the inception of the film. Just that we had planned to add a prefix or suffix to it. Eventually we thought to go ahead with just Bachubhai. There is no similarity between Bachubhai and Gujjubhai. There is no similarity in the characterisation. Bachubhai is very real. Gujjubhai is a little over-the-top, a little slapstick and in his own world. For Bachubhai, we just needed a name of a common man.”

When Siddharth Randeria was informed that the film bore a strong resemblance to Rajkumar Hirani’s style of films, he promptly replied, “It seems so but it has no shades of Munnabhai at all. Nothing to do with it. People may feel so when they hear the oneliner, ‘Going back to college’, but it’s not like that. And secondly, this movie also doesn’t put much emphasis on the college, the classrooms and the studies. It’s not that. It is more of a very emotional journey of a common man. Something happens in his life which forces him to go back to college and take a degree. And the story that follows is about what he decides after he gets the degree. So it is all about the journey of the character”

When questioned about his upcoming projects, the actor from Gujjubhai responded, “There are 2 films which are ready besides Bachubhai. One is with Panorama – Kumar Mangat. It’s their first venture into Gujarati. After that, there is one very huge studio that produces Marathi films called Everest. They have collaborated with me and that film is ready too. That film should come out by year end”.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he has not committed to any Hindi movie projects at the moment.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal Reflects on 8th Anniversary of Masaan Vicky Kaushal's debut Hindi film Masaan celebrated its 8th anniversary today. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.