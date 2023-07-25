Sidharth Malhotra Impressed by Nolan’s Oppenheimer Reaction

Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller “Oppenheimer” has taken the cinema world by storm.

The film, which premiered on July 21, has not only dominated the Indian box office.

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories to shower praises on “Oppenheimer.”

Advertisement

Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller “Oppenheimer” has taken the cinema world by storm, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in history. The film, which premiered on July 21, has not only dominated the Indian box office but has also seen tremendous success worldwide. Bollywood’s renowned actor, Sidharth Malhotra, recently watched the movie and couldn’t hold back his admiration, expressing his excitement on Instagram Stories.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Epic Reaction:

On July 24, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories to shower praises on “Oppenheimer.” Sharing a captivating movie poster, the actor enthusiastically captioned it in all caps, exclaiming, “MASTERPIECE 🔥 #CHRISTOPHERNOLAN.” Joining the ranks of other admirers, Sidharth expressed his love for the film, highlighting its brilliance.

A Movie Date in Delhi:

Just a day ago, Sidharth Malhotra and his wife, the talented actress Kiara Advani, were spotted arriving at a movie theatre in Delhi for a captivating movie date. Sidharth opted for a stylish black sweatshirt paired with dark blue denim cargo trousers and black sliders, complete with socks and a face mask. Kiara, on the other hand, looked chic in a white tank top paired with matching white trousers, white sneakers, and a face mask, accessorized with a silver handbag.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra’s Upcoming Projects:

As for Sidharth’s work front, he was last seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the Netflix film “Mission Majnu.” The actor is all set to make his OTT debut with the much-anticipated Amazon Prime web series “Indian Police Force,” created by the renowned hitmaker Rohit Shetty. Fans can also look forward to seeing him in the action-packed film “Yodha,” scheduled for release in December 2023.

Kiara Advani’s Recent Success and Future Ventures:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her romantic drama “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” which features Kartik Aaryan in the male lead role and has performed remarkably well at the box office. Additionally, Kiara is making her comeback in South cinema with the film “Game Changer,” starring Ram Charan and helmed by the renowned filmmaker Shankar.

Conclusion:

With “Oppenheimer” receiving accolades and topping box office charts, it’s evident that Christopher Nolan’s directorial prowess continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Sidharth Malhotra’s heartfelt praise adds to the chorus of admiration for this cinematic masterpiece, making it a must-watch for film enthusiasts everywhere.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Charming Dinner Together Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner...