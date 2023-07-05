Sidra Batool announces her pregnancy in a cute way!

Sidra Batool is a former Pakistani actress.

She is happily married and the mother of two darling daughters.

Sidra Batool announced her third pregnancy.

Advertisement

Sidra Batool is a former stunning Pakistani television actress who has millions of followers. Fans adore her adorable, innocent, and good appearance. Fans adore her acting as well. Her performance in the drama serial Ishq Hamari Galiyon Main earned her a nomination for Best Soap Actress at the Hum Awards. Daagh, Ghalti, Thora Piyar Thora Love, Yeh Zindagi Hai, Ishq Hamari Galiyon Mein, and Parvarish are among the drama serials in which she has appeared.

The stunning actress is happily married and the mother of two darling daughters. She lives in the United States but visits Pakistan frequently. Sidra Batool is expecting her third kid soon.

Sidra Batool announced her pregnancy to her fans today. She posted a video on Instagram announcing her wonderful news. Sidra Batool also captioned the video. “We have been keeping a little secret from you all. But not anymore. A bit scared to share such news. But my Insta family is always there for me so why not? Let’s welcome our baby number 3 with lots of love prayers and duas.”

Take a look at this lovely post posted by Sidra:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sidra Batool (@sidrabatoolo) Advertisement

The actress also posted on her Instagram about sharing the good news with her fans.