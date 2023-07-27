Sirf Tum Drama: Controversy Surrounding Bold Dressing & Scenes

The new drama serial “Sirf Tum” is gaining decent views and popularity due to its unique storyline. The show, produced by 7th Sky Entertainment Productions and written by Seema Munaf, has been directed by Mazhar Moin and features a talented cast, including Hamza Sohail, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Anmol Baloch, and Hiba Aziz.

As Sirf Tum drama airs daily, it has already aired nine episodes, and one particular bold scene from the engagement sequence has garnered attention on social media. In the scene, Abeer (Anmol Baloch) is shown wearing a sleeveless bridal dress, and her fiance Hamza (Mohsin Abbas Haider) teases her by taking her scarf off, which leads to her slapping him.

This bold scene and Abeer’s dress have sparked criticism among Pakistani social media users, who are displeased with the portrayal of such content in Pakistani dramas. Many viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with the declining quality of dramas and the absence of traditional values. Some criticized Anmol Baloch’s bridal dress as being too bold, while others argued that if she wore full sleeves, she wouldn’t need to worry about her dupatta. Despite some negative reactions, there were also comments supporting Abeer’s reaction, with fans stating that the male character deserved the slap for his inappropriate behaviour.

