Edition: English
Edition: English

Sofia Vergara enjoys getaway in Italy amidst divorce news

Sofia Vergara enjoys getaway in Italy amidst divorce news

  • Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to share moments from her vacation in Italy.
  • Vergara didn’t let the news of her divorce from Joe Manganiello dampen her spirits.
  • She also shared more about her trip, including a photo of herself enjoying the sun in a swimsuit.
Sofia Vergara, who is famous for her role in Modern Family, didn’t let her divorce from Joe Manganiello bring her down. After the news came out, Vergara posted pictures on Instagram to show her enjoying a vacation in Italy.

Vergara posted a picture on Instagram with her friends during a night out in Ravello, Italy. The caption “Ravello Nights” captured the fun and lively atmosphere.

She also shared more about her trip, including a photo of herself enjoying the sun in a swimsuit. In the picture, she wore a dark blue one-piece with a leopard print, showing how she spent the relaxing final days of her vacation.

(instagram/ sofiavergara)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

While Vergara shared cheerful photos, it was revealed that she and Joe Manganiello were getting a divorce after being married for seven years. In a statement to Page Six, they confirmed their decision to separate and asked for privacy as they move forward.

Sources mentioned that they had been drifting apart and thinking about their future. Even though fans may be surprised by the news, the couple had been living separate lives for a while.

