Sofia Vergara enjoys getaway in Italy amidst divorce news

Vergara posted a picture on Instagram with her friends during a night out in Ravello, Italy. The caption “Ravello Nights” captured the fun and lively atmosphere.

She also shared more about her trip, including a photo of herself enjoying the sun in a swimsuit. In the picture, she wore a dark blue one-piece with a leopard print, showing how she spent the relaxing final days of her vacation.

While Vergara shared cheerful photos, it was revealed that she and Joe Manganiello were getting a divorce after being married for seven years. In a statement to Page Six, they confirmed their decision to separate and asked for privacy as they move forward. Sources mentioned that they had been drifting apart and thinking about their future. Even though fans may be surprised by the news, the couple had been living separate lives for a while.