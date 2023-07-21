Sohail Javed reveal he never wants to works with Moammar Rana

Sohail Tanveer, Aqib Javed reacts on retirement of Mohammad Amir
Ex- cricketer Aqib Javed thinks that Mohammad Amir was no more a...
Sohail Javed is a highly talented and accomplished director and filmmaker. He has directed numerous impressive short films, music videos, and dramas, gaining recognition for his recent hit projects like “Naseeba,” “Naam Kia Rakha,” “Wonderland,” “Ghammandi,” and “Likhari.”
Despite facing a few controversies, Sohail Javed remained committed to his work and continued to create captivating content.
He has played a significant role in shaping the Pakistani music industry by directing creative and impactful music videos during its peak.
Additionally, Sohail Javed’s directorial skills extended to remarkable dramas and advertisements.
Recently, he made an appearance on a show where he openly revealed the name of an actor with whom he has no intention of working in the future.
Talking about it he said, “As a precedent, I would not like to work with, or you mean if anyone has misbehaved?, Oh ! Yes! Sure, I won’t ever work with Moammar Rana not even on a hefty amount, because of his Badtameezi, I am such a simple person that I even forgot about his misbehavior”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.