Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Hubby Anand Ahuja’s Birthday

Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja, turned 40. To celebrate this milestone, Sonam took to Instagram the next day, showering her husband with love and sharing glimpses of their beautiful family. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August of the previous year.

In the heartwarming birthday post, Sonam shared a series of pictures capturing precious moments with Anand and their adorable son Vayu. Among the snapshots, the couple can be seen sharing a lovely kiss, while others feature heart-melting moments between father and son. Additionally, Sonam included a monochrome picture from her pregnancy and a cute selfie of the couple.

Alongside the photos, Sonam penned a touching note dedicated to her husband. She expressed her love and admiration for Anand, highlighting his kind, sensitive, and wonderful nature. Sonam also praised his dedication to self-improvement, both physically and emotionally, as well as his spiritual growth. She encouraged him to reach for the stars and expressed her belief that life will only get better for him.

Anand was deeply moved by Sonam’s gesture and responded with a heartfelt message. He thanked her for being an exemplary figure in their lives, guiding and inspiring them to become the best versions of themselves.

The couple’s friends and fans alike joined in the celebration, showering Anand with birthday wishes and praising their sweet family. Actress Bhumi Pednekar and casting director Shanoo Sharma also sent their warm wishes to Anand in the comments.

Sonam Kapoor had taken a break from acting during her pregnancy, but she recently revealed her plan to make a comeback. She expressed her desire to take on two projects every year, choosing films that entertain both the public and family audiences. It was reported that she will reunite with her sister Rhea Kapoor for the sequel of the hit movie, “Veere Di Wedding.”

As Sonam Kapoor continues to cherish and share beautiful moments with her family, her fans eagerly await her return to the silver screen, eagerly anticipating her upcoming projects.

