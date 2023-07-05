Sonam Kapoor Joins Natalie Portman As Dior’s Autumn-Winter Show In Paris For A Fashion Spectacle!

Sonam Kapoor will appear with Natalie Portman at Dior’s Autumn-Winter Show, which will take place on July 3 at Paris Fashion Week.

It will be a visual pleasure to see the Ranjhaana actress, who is also India’s cultural ambassador to the West, attend the global fashion show. She also showed a glimpse of the invitation Dior had sent her.

The only Indian celebrity invited to the legendary fashion show is Anil Kapoor’s daughter. She will be at Paris Fashion Week to see Dior’s autumn-winter 2023-2024 collection.

Sonam had previously graced Dior’s fashion presentation in India in 2023 at the Gateway of India.

This will not be her first time attending Paris Fashion Week. She previously walked the runway as a showstopper for Ralph & Russo.

Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Blind, alongside Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey, and Vinay Pathak. According to the sources, the film will be released on Jio Cinema on July 7th.