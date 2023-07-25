Sonam Kapoor’s Comeback: Ready for Commercial Blockbusters

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen on the big screen in 2019’s “The Zoya Factor.”

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen on the big screen in 2019’s “The Zoya Factor,” has exciting plans for her return to movies after embracing motherhood. The actress, who gave birth to her first child with husband Anand Ahuja in 2022, took a break from acting to focus on her pregnancy and motherly duties. Now, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up to make a grand comeback, and she recently shared her aspirations for the future.

In her comeback statement, Sonam expressed her eagerness to entertain the audience through her film choices. She said, “I have always loved to be a part of projects that have entertained audiences. As I return to the cinemas post-pregnancy, I will endeavor to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema and the world that it can create for us.”

The talented actress revealed her ambitious goal of working on two films every year, emphasizing her desire to be a part of scripts that appeal to family audiences. Sonam said, “I’m looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining & engaging. I’m being drawn to subjects that appeal to a wider audience segment so that we can enjoy movies as a family, as a community.”

Sonam Kapoor’s inclination towards family-oriented films is rooted in her cherished childhood memories. She fondly recalled, “I remember why I wanted to become an actor. Since I was a child, I loved films that I could see with my entire family. It was an experience that I looked forward to. I went through a range of emotions while seeing such films with my family. Those moments are still some of the most beautiful memories of my life. That’s the kind of cinema that I want to be a part of. So, for me, commercial films, and family entertainers are films that have always been my preferred choice. As I return to the cinemas, I wish to do more such films that are hopefully loved by everyone.”

Sonam Kapoor is all set to make a splash with two exciting projects scheduled to go on floors in 2024. One of the most anticipated films is the sequel of “Veere Di Wedding,” where she will reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.

As fans eagerly await Sonam Kapoor’s return to the silver screen, it is evident that she is determined to create a cinematic experience that resonates with both individuals and families alike. With her passion for entertaining storytelling and a penchant for family-oriented projects, her comeback promises to be nothing short of exceptional.

