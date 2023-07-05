Actor Sonya Hussyn is revisiting the past by indulging in a watch of the iconic 2012 drama “Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” which stars Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan in lead roles. Hussyn finds the content relatable and particularly admires Saeed’s natural acting abilities.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Hussyn shared a delightful fan edit reel from the drama, showcasing the subtle romance between Kashaf and Zaroon. Expressing her awe, she exclaimed, “Oh my God! What a beautiful and relatable content!” She praised the scene’s impeccable writing and direction while tagging director Sultana Siddiqui and writer Umera Ahmed. In this particular scene, Saeed delivers a monologue about her conflicting emotions of discomfort and fondness towards the idea of someone else caring for her. Hussyn couldn’t help but shower Saeed with compliments, acknowledging her brilliance and natural talent as an actor.

Here is what she shared:

Interestingly, Hussyn is not the only one who has returned to this beloved serial after many years. “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” has consistently resurfaced due to popular demand, and it was even streamed on Zee TV in 2021. The channel has announced plans to re-air this blockbuster Pakistani television serial.

Previously, “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” was aired on Zee-Zindagi, a channel launched by Zee TV that featured Pakistani, Turkish, and Indian serials. However, the broadcasting was suspended amid rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries, leading to a ban on Pakistan-India collaborations.

The 2012 collaboration between Khan and Saeed is widely regarded as one of the most successful television serials after “Humsafar.” It is also available for streaming on Netflix. As Khan and Saeed anticipate the release of their second project together in ten years, “Barzakh” directed by Asim Abbasi, Saeed reflects on the pressure of reigniting the chemistry that once captivated audiences through Kashaf and Zaroon. She believes that a 10-year gap signifies changes in audience preferences, with fresh ideas and dynamics being more relevant today.

However, Saeed assures viewers that they will be pleasantly surprised and hopes for appreciation of the performances by all actors in the show. She expresses excitement to hear the opinions of the new generation of viewers regarding their work.