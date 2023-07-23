Sonya Hussyn reveals how celebrities took money to attend any wedding

The host asks Sonya Hussyn, about the earnings of A-list celebrities.

During a talk show appearance, the host posed an intriguing question to Sonya Hussyn, asking her about the earnings of A-list celebrities when they attend weddings and how the whole process works. Sonya revealed that these A-listers often charge millions of dollars, for their presence at wedding functions. In return, the celebrity becomes part of the wedding celebration and takes pictures with the newlywed couple, as if they were old friends.

However, despite the tempting offers and financial benefits, Sonya confessed that she has never attended such events. Her reasoning behind this decision lies in the discomfort she feels in these situations. She believes that being present at weddings purely for monetary gains can make the whole experience awkward and inauthentic.

For Sonya, genuine connections and heartfelt emotions are more important than the lure of money. She prefers to attend weddings of friends and loved ones where her presence is motivated by love and affection, rather than financial gain. In those intimate gatherings, she can truly share in the joy and happiness of the couple, making the experience more meaningful and enjoyable.

Moreover, as a celebrity, Sonya also recognizes the impact her presence can have on such occasions. Her attendance can overshadow the essence of the wedding itself, shifting the focus from the couple’s special day to the celebrity’s appearance.

