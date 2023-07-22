Sonya Hussyn’s Birthday Bash with Celeb Friends

Sonya Hussyn, a highly talented and versatile artist from the Pakistani entertainment industry, has been captivating audiences with her exceptional acting skills. Beginning her journey with the drama “Main Hari Piya,” she has since portrayed a wide range of characters, showcasing her ability to bring them to life on screen. Recently, she delivered an intense performance in the film “Daadal,” earning further praise for her acting prowess.

Beyond her acting talent, Sonya is also renowned for her unique sense of style and fearlessness in experimenting with fashion. She fearlessly adorns looks that others might shy away from, making her a trendsetter in the industry.

This week, Sonya Hussyn celebrated her birthday with great joy and enthusiasm. The event was graced by her celebrity friends, including Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Zhalay Sarhadi, Shoaib Malik, Zoya Nasir, and many others. The birthday celebration was a memorable affair, with Sonya surrounded by her friends and colleagues as they stood by her side while she cut a beautiful cake.

Captured in some stunning pictures, Sonya Hussyn looked absolutely fabulous in a stylish blue dress, leaving everyone in awe of her elegance and charm.

Take a look at the pictures below:

As Sonya continues to shine in her career and make waves in the fashion world, her birthday celebration was a testament to the love and admiration she has garnered from her fellow celebrities and fans alike.

