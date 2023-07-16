Sony’s ‘Venom 3’ production halted amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Nicole Kidman talks about controversial Magazine Cover Shoot
The ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike has halted production on Sony’s highly anticipated Marvel flick, Venom 3.
This setback represents a big hurdle for Sony’s developing Spider-Man Universe, which includes planned features such as Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and Venom 3 in 2024.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has chosen to put Venom 3 on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
This picture, starring Tom Hardy as the renowned anti-hero Venom, not only concludes the Venom trilogy, but it is also regarded as Sony’s most notable live-action Marvel project in terms of box office potential.
Following the success of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom 3 adds the mystery of possible connections to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Venom 3 has just begun filming in Spain last month, directed by Kelly Marcel, a first-time filmmaker and longtime Venom screenwriter.
While it was originally scheduled to be released in October 2024, Sony has since changed the release date to “To Be Announced” (TBA).
Interestingly, Venom 3 is the second Marvel picture to be halted in production, with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 also slated to begin production on July 14.
The theatrical release date for Venom 3 is currently unknown.
