Sourav Ganguly Spotted at Kolkata Screening of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The movie has received glowing reviews from critics and audiences.

Sourav Ganguly watched the movie and said it was “darun” (awesome).

The movie is successfully running in theaters.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s recent movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has taken the box office by storm. Alongside receiving glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, this signature Karan Johar film has garnered immense support from the entertainment fraternity.

Renowned celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Anurag Kashyap, and more have watched the film and expressed their appreciation. Joining the list, cricketer Sourav Ganguly has also shared his thoughts and review of the movie.

On the day of the release of the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” a fan in Kolkata had a fortunate encounter with cricketer Sourav Ganguly at a local theater. The fan managed to take a picture with the sportsman and asked him about his thoughts on the film. Sourav replied in Bengali, using the word ‘darun,’ which translates to ‘awesome,’ expressing his admiration for the movie.

The user later shared this exciting encounter on their Twitter handle on July 29th and wrote, “Sourav Ganguly watched the same show as mine of RARKPK last night at Inox South City Mall Kolkata. Later managed to get a pic with Dada. Also asked him movie kemon laaglo (how did you like the movie), he said Daarun (Awesome). Same thoughts as mine.”

Sourav Ganguly watched the same show as mine of RARKPK last night at Inox South City Mall Kolkata. Later managed to get a pic with Dada. Also asked him movie kemon laaglo (how did you like the movie), he said Daarun (Awesome). Same thoughts as mine 😄 #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/13gSM69ikh Advertisement — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) July 29, 2023

Sourav Ganguly, being a Kolkata native, had an interesting connection to the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” as it prominently incorporates Bengali elements in its storyline. In the film, Alia Bhatt portrays the character of Rani Chatterjee, who belongs to a Bengali family.

The roles of her parents are portrayed by renowned Bengali actors, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, while Shabana Azmi plays the role of Alia’s grandmother.

The movie has garnered praise for its authentic portrayal of Bengali culture and people. It effectively addresses and challenges various stereotypes associated with the Bengali community, along with other societal issues like patriarchy and gender role reversal, all the while maintaining a humorous tone.

Before the release of their film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt embarked on a promotional tour across the country, making a special stop in Kolkata. During their visit, they launched the movie’s Durga Puja song, titled ‘Dhindhora Baje Re.’ Alia’s attempt to deliver a speech in Bengali at the press conference garnered immense appreciation for her efforts to master the accent.

The duo also posed in front of Kolkata’s iconic yellow taxis during their promotional activities. At present, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is successfully running in theaters.

