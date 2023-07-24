SS Rajamouli & Baahubali Producer Chat About Kalki 2898 AD

The film received an outpouring of well-wishes, with one message standing out from the rest – S S Rajamouli’s heartfelt congratulations.

Rajamouli is known for his instrumental role in elevating Telugu and Indian cinema on a global stage.

In a groundbreaking moment, Kalki 2898 AD made history as the first Indian film to debut in San Diego.

Advertisement

In a groundbreaking moment, Kalki 2898 AD made history as the first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con, eliciting immense pride among Indian film enthusiasts and industry members alike. The film received an outpouring of well-wishes, with one message standing out from the rest – S S Rajamouli’s heartfelt congratulations.

Rajamouli, known for his instrumental role in elevating Telugu and Indian cinema on a global stage, lauded the team behind Kalki 2898 AD for creating an authentic futuristic movie. However, what garnered even more attention was the witty response he received from his longtime collaborator and Baahubali producer, Shobu Yarlagadda.

Shobu humorously retorted, “Look who is asking about the release date!!” A cheeky remark that didn’t go unnoticed by Rajamouli, who playfully responded with a gif featuring the legendary comedian Brahmanandam from one of his movies.

The funny Twitter exchange between Rajamouli and Shobu Yarlagadda added a delightful touch to the excitement surrounding Kalki 2898 AD’s debut at Comic-Con.

Great job Nagi and Vyjayanthi movies. Creating an authentic futuristic movie is such a difficult task and you guys made it possible..👏🏻👏🏻

Advertisement

Only one question remains…

Release date…🥰 #Kalki2898AD https://t.co/kKefpCvovr — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 21, 2023

With visionary filmmakers like Nag Ashwin and Rajamouli leading the charge, Telugu cinema continues to flourish, expanding its reach to a pan-Indian audience. Both directors are renowned for their grand-scale visions and refusal to be complacent, constantly striving to create futuristic films that push the boundaries of creativity and storytelling.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Suriya 42 producer SS Rajamouli credits the film’s large budget on him The film, currently dubbed Suriya 42, marks the maiden collaboration between the...