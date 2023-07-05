Style Alert: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt,stun In Monotone Co-ords

Bollywood Actresses Who Nailed the Monotone Co-ord Set Trend.

Ananya made a bold statement in a neon yellow co-ord set.

Alia made a strikingly formal statement in a black and white striped co-ord pantsuit.

Advertisement

​7 Bollywood Actresses Who Nailed the Monotone Co-ord Set Trend

Fashion trends come and go, but some manage to capture our attention and become staples in every fashion enthusiast’s wardrobe. One such trend that has taken the industry by storm is the monotone co-ord set. In the realm of Bollywood fashion, there are seven charismatic divas who have not only embraced the monotone co-ord set trend but have effortlessly redefined it with their exceptional style sensibilities.

Join us as we explore the fashion diaries of these seven divas and delve into their awe-inspiring fashion choices that have set new benchmarks and unleashed a captivating fashion revolution.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

At a glamorous event, Aishwarya made an astounding fashion statement, exuding elegance and capturing everyone’s attention. She showcased a striking hot pink monochrome pantsuit meticulously crafted by renowned designer Valentino. Aishwarya’s innate confidence and impeccable style effortlessly propelled her into the spotlight. Complementing the ensemble were exquisite platform pink stilettos, also from Valentino Garavanni, further enhancing the overall appeal. With a tastefully restrained approach to makeup and accessories, the focus remained firmly on the ensemble, allowing its vibrant hue to command the attention it deserved.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja:

Sonam turned heads with her fashion choice as she sported a striking skirt and trouser hybrid ensemble. The all-red co-ord set made a bold statement, featuring a full-sleeved shirt and flared, cropped trousers with an attached skirt. The collared neckline, cuffed sleeves, and white tailored details of the shirt, along with the white buttons on the waist of the pants, added an intriguing touch to the look. Sonam accessorized with white pointed-toe heels and a matching trunk bag, accentuating the white accents in her ensemble, while gold hoops provided a touch of glamour. With her signature bun hairstyle, sharp eye look, and nude lips, she flawlessly completed the look.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika’s affinity for coordinated outfits is visible here as she unveiled a captivating all-beige look. She combined a buttoned-up, half-sleeved shirt with matching high-waisted trousers. The neutral palette was elevated with statement accessories, including a chunky chain choker and a collection of rings that oozed glamour. However, the true showstopper was her edgy leopard print stilettos, which brought a touch of daring and excitement to her monochrome masterpiece. With slightly shimmery smoky eyes, bold brows, coral lips, and beautifully sculpted waves, Deepika completed her striking beauty look.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday:

Ananya made a bold statement in a neon yellow co-ord set. With a side-swept hairstyle and neon pink strappy heels, she exuded confidence and youthful energy. Adding the perfect finishing touches, Ananya accessorized with a matching neon belt and vibrant side pins, effortlessly embracing the challenging color. A pair of white statement hoops and brown glossy lips completed her mesmerizing look. Ananya Panday proved once again her fearless fashion sense, infusing the neon ensemble with her vibrant personality and leaving everyone in awe.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia made a strikingly formal statement in a black and white striped co-ord pantsuit. With her hair tied in a ponytail, she showcased a polished look. The off-shoulder jumpsuit featured intricate ruched detailing, adding a touch of allure to the ensemble, which was sourced from the renowned brand Leo and Lin. To accentuate her waistline and add a hint of sensuality, Alia opted for a sleek and sexy belt. The overall effect was a minimal yet undeniably alluring ensemble that showcased Alia’s impeccable fashion sense. Alia Bhatt’s look was complemented by black pointy-toed pumps. Her dewy base-highlighted cheeks and nude lips added a touch of radiance to her overall look.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani:

White-hot and ready for summer, Kiara steals the spotlight at every turn in a captivating eyelet fabric co-ord set. The actress showcases a perfect blend of fun and flirty as she rocks a white crop top paired with a thigh-slit skirt, embodying the essence of the season. With strapped sandals, a golden chain bracelet, and sparkling metallic earrings completing the look, Kiara strikes a sensuous pose that captivates all eyes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Bebo donned a mesmerizing yellow marigold outfit, reminiscent of a ray of sunshine on a rainy day. Her beauty knew no bounds as she graced in a yellow front-knot top and a pleated skirt, perfectly complemented by beige stilettos and statement earrings. This ensemble showcased Kareena’s undeniable expertise in the co-ord trend. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, with hair styled by Yianni Tsapatori and makeup by Anu Kaushik, she radiated an air of elegance, embracing a minimalistic approach with nude lips and smokey eyes. Kareena Kapoor once again conquered the fashion arena, effortlessly making this challenging look work and leaving us in awe of her timeless charm.

​

Advertisement

It’s time to ditch the fashion blues and embrace the power of monotone co-ord sets. These Bollywood leading ladies have shown us that when it comes to fashion, monotone is anything but mundane. Which one of these outfits is your favorite? Are you ready to hop on this trend train and ride it to fashion land? Comment below and share your thoughts with us.