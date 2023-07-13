‘Succession’ Dominates Emmy Nominations With 27 Nods

The final season of HBO’s critically acclaimed series, ‘Succession,’ has emerged as a frontrunner in this year’s Emmy nominations, securing an impressive total of 27 nominations.

Notably, ‘Succession’ earned 14 acting nominations, including nods for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook. This marks a significant moment in Emmy history, as it is the first time that three performers from the same show have been nominated in the lead actor category.

Competing against strong contenders such as ‘Andor,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ and ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Succession’ will vie for the prestigious title of Best Drama Series. Another standout in this year’s nominations is HBO’s video game adaptation, which received an impressive 24 nominations for its debut season.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal both secured nominations, with Pascal becoming the most-nominated Latino actor in a single year, thanks to his nods for ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.’

In the Best Actor in a Drama Series category, the lead actors of ‘Succession’ and Pedro Pascal will be joined by esteemed actors Jeff Bridges for ‘The Old Man’ and Bob Odenkirk for the final season of ‘Better Call Saul,’ which received a total of seven nominations.

Moving to the Best Actress in a Drama Series category, Sarah Snook and Bella Ramsey will compete against Sharon Horgan for ‘Bad Sisters,’ Melanie Lynskey for ‘Yellowjackets,’ Elisabeth Moss for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and Keri Russell for Netflix sensation ‘The Diplomat.’

HBO’s success continues with ‘The White Lotus,’ the network’s third most-nominated show, earning an impressive 23 nominations for its second season. The talented cast, including Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Meghann Fahy, received well-deserved recognition for their exceptional performances.

‘Succession’ is an American satirical black comedy-drama that revolves around the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate. The series delves into their power struggles and fight for control of the company amidst uncertainties surrounding the health of the family’s patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).