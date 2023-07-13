Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently spoke out about her casting couch experience. She recounted a meeting with a well-known producer-director in a hotel room, as it was common for meetings to take place there at that time. According to Suchitra, the producer-director indirectly suggested that she spend the night with him in the hotel room. This incident left her on the verge of tears, prompting her to swiftly gather her belongings and leave.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra recalled the encounter with the producer-director, who inquired about her closer relationship with either her mother or father. Sharing her response, she said, “We were meeting in a hotel, and in those days, a lot of meetings happened in hotels. It was quite common. I said, ‘I am very close to my father.'” The producer’s subsequent comment came as a shock to her. She remembered, “He said, ‘Very nice, then call your father and tell him that I will drop you back home tomorrow morning.'”

Suchitra expressed that she was nearly in tears, hastily collecting her belongings and leaving. Initially, she didn’t fully comprehend the implications of the producer’s words. She explained, “It takes you a while to process. Then I was like, it’s 4-5 pm right now. What am I going to do with him till tomorrow morning? Then it started striking me what he is probably intending.” She added that incidents like these were common in the past.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who began her career with the TV series Chunauti and rose to fame after starring in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa alongside Shah Rukh Khan, was previously married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. They divorced in 2007 after 12 years of marriage. In the interview, Suchitra also revealed her parents’ disapproval of their marriage, particularly her mother’s plea. She shared, “My mother sat at my feet and begged me not to go forward with this marriage. They asked me to have an affair and get it out of my head. But I was sure that this is what I want, and it is something that I brought on myself.”