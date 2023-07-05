Suhana Khan joins Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan for a fun movie night

Suhana Khan, is the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan.

Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is eagerly preparing to make her much-anticipated debut in Bollywood. The budding actress is set to grace the screens in the upcoming musical drama, “The Archies,” which will be released on Netflix in the near future. Currently enjoying a break in Mumbai with her family, Suhana Khan was recently spotted in the city alongside her best friend and aspiring actress, Shanaya Kapoor.

On Tuesday night, Suhana Khan, accompanied by Shanaya and her brother Jahaan, stepped out for a movie night in Juhu. The paps managed to capture glimpses of the trio as they arrived at PVR Juhu. Suhana Khan sported a casual yet chic black t-shirt paired with denim trousers. She completed her look with a simple, loose hairstyle and a natural, no-makeup appearance. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a white t-shirt, dewy makeup, and a relaxed hairstyle. Her minimal accessories, a statement watch, and a crossbody bag added a touch of elegance. Jahaan Kapoor was seen in an oversized black t-shirt, exuding a trendy and laid-back vibe.

Suhana Khan’s upcoming project:

“The Archies,” marks her transition from an active participant in the theater during her time at university in New York to a full-fledged movie actress. The film is helmed by renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and boasts an impressive star cast, including Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Fans eagerly await the release date announcement, expected to accompany the trailer’s unveiling in the coming weeks.