Suniel Shetty eats less tomatoes due to growing costs

The rising cost of tomatoes is a concern for Suniel Shetty. In a recent interview, the actor, who is also a restaurateur, claimed that the rising cost of tomatoes had forced him to make concessions. The actor added that on his farm in Khandala, he grows a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Suniel Shetty gave fans a peek inside his Khandala, close to Mumbai, home, Jahaan, at the beginning of the previous year. He mentioned the dining area as one of his favorite room, noting that “every Mangalorean” loves to eat there.

Speaking with media, Suniel said in Hindi, “My wife Mana only buys vegetables for one or two days, we believe in eating fresh produce. By the prices for tomatoes are skyrocketing these days, and this has affected our kitchen as well. I eat fewer tomatoes these days. People might think that since I’m a superstar, these things wouldn’t affect me. But that isn’t true, we have to deal with such issues as well.”

Suniel also discussed his decision to purchase fruits and veggies through an app and expressed his worry about the increase in tomato costs, he continued. “If you look at the prices on these apps, you’ll be shocked. They’re cheaper than all shops and markets. I order from the app, but not because it’s cheaper, but because they sell fresh produce… I am also a restaurateur, and I’ve always bargained for best prices. But with rising prices of tomatoes, people have had to compromise on taste and quality. I have too.”

This week, tomato costs in the retail market, according to merchants, were between 120 and 150 yen per kg. When tomatoes were being sold for $10 per kg in the first week of May, the price is now about 15 times higher.

Suniel has made his OTT debut in the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. In the program, he played a police officer. Rahul Dev, Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, and Karanvir Sharma are also featured.

