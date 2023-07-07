Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed Explore Hunza with Family

Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed vacationing in Hunza, Pakistan.

Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed, a highly accomplished couple, have established themselves as successful individuals in their respective fields. Sunita initially gained fame as a supermodel before venturing into acting, where she continues to excel.

Hassan Ahmed is also a versatile actor known for his ability to immerse himself in diverse roles. The couple has two wonderful children, and they have consistently emphasized the importance of instilling strong values in their kids.

Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed are currently enjoying a vacation in Hunza, Pakistan, with their children, embracing the natural beauty of the Northern areas.

The family is having a wonderful time, and Sunita and Hassan have been sharing glimpses of their family moments through social media, delighting their fans with their pictures.

