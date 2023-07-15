Advertisement
Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed's Family Trip to Basho Valley

Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed’s Family Trip to Basho Valley

Articles
Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed’s Family Trip to Basho Valley

Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed’s Family Trip to Basho Valley

Sunita Marshall, an accomplished actress, has been making waves in the Pakistani drama industry with her stellar performances in recent projects such as “Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3,” “Sar e Raah,” and the currently popular “Baby Baji.” Known for her versatility, Sunita has established herself as a talented actress. Her husband, Hassan Ahmed, is also a renowned actor who has captivated audiences with his remarkable portrayals of both positive and negative characters.

The couple, blessed with two children, shares a love for travel and exploration. This year, they embarked on a journey to the scenic Northern areas of Pakistan, immersing themselves in the natural beauty the region has to offer. One of their stops was the picturesque Basho Valley, where Sunita Marshall shared stunning photographs of their family vacation.

The photos depict the family enjoying their time amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Pakistan. Sunita’s social media posts allow fans and followers to catch a glimpse of their adventures and the joy they experience as a family.

Take a look at the photos from their trip to Basho Valley:

Sunita Marshall And Hassan Ahmed Head To Basho Valley With Kids

Sunita Marshall And Hassan Ahmed Head To Basho Valley With Kids

Sunita Marshall And Hassan Ahmed Head To Basho Valley With Kids

Sunita Marshall And Hassan Ahmed Head To Basho Valley With Kids

Sunita Marshall And Hassan Ahmed Head To Basho Valley With Kids

Sunita Marshall And Hassan Ahmed Head To Basho Valley With Kids

Sunita Marshall And Hassan Ahmed Head To Basho Valley With Kids

Sunita Marshall And Hassan Ahmed Head To Basho Valley With Kids

Sunita Marshall And Hassan Ahmed Head To Basho Valley With Kids

Sunita Marshall And Hassan Ahmed Head To Basho Valley With Kids

Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed’s vacation serves as a reminder of the importance of quality family time and appreciating the wonders of nature. As they continue their journey through the stunning landscapes of Northern Pakistan, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into their travel diaries and the cherished memories they create along the way.

Also check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sunita Marshall Ahmed (@sunitamarshallofficial)

