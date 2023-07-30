Sunita Marshall raises her voice on late model Zara Abid case

In 2020, there was a terrible tragedy in Pakistan.

The government promised to help and compensate the families of the victims.

Sunita Marshall spoke out on Nida Yasir’s show about the situation.

Advertisement

In 2020, there was a terrible tragedy in Pakistan when a PIA plane crashed near the airport in Karachi. It was a devastating incident that affected many people, and one of the victims was a talented model named Zara Abid. Zara had won the award and had big dreams for her future, but her life was cut short in the plane crash, along with many others.

Zara Abid was not only pursuing her dreams but also supporting her family financially through her modeling assignments. After the crash, the government promised to help and compensate the families of the victims. However, it’s been three years since the incident, and there has been no progress in the investigation, and no one has received any compensation.

Recently, Sunita Marshall, another model who knew Zara, spoke out on Nida Yasir’s show about the situation. She expressed her concern that despite the promises made by the government, no compensation has been given to Zara’s family. Sunita emphasized that Zara was the main provider for her household, and she hopes that someone in power will take notice of her message and finally assist the late model’s family as they continue to suffer from the loss.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Sunita Marshall talks about her Experience with Joint Family Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed are a successful power couple in the...