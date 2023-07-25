Sunita Marshall talks about her Experience with Joint Family

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed are a successful power couple in the showbiz industry. They openly share their journey of how they found each other, merged their families, and created a thriving life despite coming from different backgrounds. Along with their successful careers, they are also blessed with two children and live together with Hassan’s parents, forming a joint family, which interestingly mirrors their current roles in the show “Baby Baji.”

In an interview, they discussed their on-screen characters Naseer and Asma, and how those roles resonate with their real-life experiences living in a joint family. While they appreciate the support and assistance they receive from Hassan’s parents, they also candidly expressed their belief that a joint family with many members, similar to the one depicted in “Baby Baji,” may not be the ideal arrangement.

Hassan highlighted the benefits of living with his parents, emphasizing how helpful they are in taking care of the children and being a gentle reminder for him to be considerate of others in the house. Overall, they find the experience of living in a joint family positive and enriching.

Despite their own positive experience, they acknowledge that every family’s situation is unique, and what works for one may not work for another. They believe that having one son living with his parents is fine, but a larger joint family like the one portrayed in the show may not be practical for everyone.

Through their interview, Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed shed light on balancing family life, career, and personal preferences in the context of a joint family, demonstrating that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, and every family must find what works best for them.

