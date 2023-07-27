Sunny Deol Blames Politics for India-Pakistan Hatred

The much-anticipated film, Gadar 2, a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has been generating excitement among fans. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in leading roles. After releasing teasers and songs, the official trailer of Gadar 2 was launched on July 26, coinciding with Kargil Vijay Divas.

During the trailer launch event, Sunny Deol, dressed as his iconic character Tara Singh, spoke about the animosity between India and Pakistan. He emphasized that love exists on both sides and it is political games that create hatred. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the tumultuous 1971 ‘Crush India Movement,’ revolving around Tara’s mission to save his son, Jeete, captured in Pakistan.

Sunny Deol said, “It is not about taking or giving but about humanity. There should be no conflict, there is equal amount of love on both sides. It is the political blame game that creates hatred between India and Pakistan, which will be seen in this film as well. The common people of both the nations do not want to fight, as we are essentially one and the same.”

Take a look at the post below:

#WATCH | Actor Sunny Deol at the trailer launch of his film #Gadar2 says, "There is love on both sides (India-Pakistan). It is the political game that creates all this hatred. And you will see the same in this film as well that the people do not want us to fight with each other." https://t.co/oc5ZHLmsqO pic.twitter.com/OYVPVRWnCZ — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

The trailer showcases thrilling action sequences, and impactful dialogues, and even features nostalgic elements like the famous hand pump. Sunny and Utkarsh are also seen dancing to the beats of the iconic song “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.”

Expressing gratitude to the fans, Sunny promised that Gadar 2 would be doubly entertaining. With music videos like ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Khairiyat’ already gaining popularity, the film’s release on August 11 is eagerly awaited by audiences.

