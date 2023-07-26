Sunny Deol’s Powerful Performance in Gadar 2 Trailer Leaves Fans Excited

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina.

The trailer was released on Wednesday and it looks action-packed.

Anil Sharma’s upcoming film “Gadar 2” is set to feature Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their legendary roles as Tara Singh and Sakina. The highly-anticipated movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 11.

Tara Singh and Sakina are set to return as the makers of Gadar 2 unveiled the highly anticipated sequel’s trailer on Wednesday. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be reprising their iconic roles from Anil Sharma’s 2001 blockbuster cross-border action romance. The sequel also features Utkarsh Sharma, who happens to be Anil Sharma’s son, adding to the excitement of fans.

In the trailer, Jeete (played by Utkarsh), the son of Tara and Sakina, undergoes torture at the hands of a Pakistani army general. Tara, witnessing Sakina’s anguish, vows to rescue their son. He travels to Lahore and confronts Pakistani soldiers, using a sledgehammer to fight them off. The trailer concludes with Tara’s intense gaze fixed on a handpump, foreshadowing the events that follow.

Sunny Deol expressed his thoughts, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment.”

Director Anil Sharma shared, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

Anil Sharma and Zee Studios have joined forces as co-producers for Gadar 2, which is set to hit the big screens on August 11.

The romantic-action drama, directed by Anil Sharma, is set against the backdrop of India’s Partition and achieved historic success upon its 2001 release. The film featured the late Amrish Puri in a significant role. It follows the story of Tara Singh (played by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (played by Ameesha), a Muslim girl belonging to a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Utkarsh portrayed the role of their son in the first installment.

Gadar was re-released last month in anticipation of the upcoming sequel. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the second installment, Sunny earlier said, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally.

Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.”

