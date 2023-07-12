Sushant Singh Rajput’s Right to Privacy Dies With Him, Delhi HC Clears the Way for Streaming of Nyay

Delhi High Court dismisses stay on the streaming of ‘Nyay: The Justice’ based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life.

The plea filed by Sushant’s father seeking a ban on the film is rejected by the court.

The court emphasizes that it is not possible to impose a ban since the film has already been released on an OTT platform.

Advertisement

The streaming of ‘Nyay: The Justice,’ a film based on the life of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been given the green light as the Delhi High Court dismisses the stay on its release. The movie, which was released on an OTT platform in June 2021, can now be viewed by audiences.

The court rejected the plea filed by Sushant’s father, who sought an interlocutory injunction against the filmmakers. The court stated that it is not possible to impose a ban at this stage since the movie has already been released on one platform and presumably viewed by a significant number of individuals.

Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the plea submitted by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, offering a different perspective on the matter, “to fasten a legal right, on something as fleeting as a celebrity, appears to be an oxymoron”. He added, “Law cannot allow itself to be a vehicle to promote celebrity culture.”

“It does not appear permissible, in our constitutional scheme which guarantees equality to individuals and in which equality is a cherished preambular goal, to countenance an extra bundle of rights which would be available for enjoyment only to celebrities,” the court said.

The court additionally stated that the rights to privacy, publicity, and personality associated with SSR are not transferable or inheritable, and ceased to exist upon his demise. “The said rights, therefore, did not survive for espousal by the plaintiff,” the court said.

In June 2021, the film “Nyay: The Justice” was released on an OTT platform, marking the one-year anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Produced by Vikas Productions, the movie aimed to shed light on the events surrounding the tragic incident.

Advertisement