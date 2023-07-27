Sushmita Sen’s Health Update & Aarya 3 Details

Sushmita Sen delighted her fans with a recent Instagram live session, where she shared an update on her health and exciting details about the upcoming season of her web series, Aarya. After recovering from a heart attack and undergoing an angioplasty earlier this year, Sushmita assured her fans that her health is now “fabulous by god’s grace.”

The actress expressed her anticipation for Aarya 3, revealing that a lot of effort went into the series, and she believes it will be wonderful. Sushmita has already completed filming for the third season and is excited for her fans to see it.

Sushmita Sen expressed her excitement for the upcoming third season of Aarya, sharing that “I am waiting for Aarya 3. I think it’s going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it… so many things to tell you when we finally discuss Aarya about all the stuff that we did, pre health scare and all the action we did post. I hope you like it.” Sushmita captioned her live session post with a message “I missed you guys!!!! Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life…ALWAYS!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga.”

Apart from Aarya, Sushmita has another exciting project in the works—she will be portraying a transgender activist in the series Taali, and the first look of her character, Gauri Sawant, has already been released.

Fans are eagerly awaiting both Aarya 3 and her transformative role in Taali, as Sushmita continues to impress with her talent and grace on-screen.

