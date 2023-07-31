Syed Jibran is an exceptional Pakistani television actor known for leaving a lasting impression with his stellar performances in hit dramas. Some of his recent notable serials include Tarap, Neem, Jinzada, Darrar, and Mere Humnasheen, with Darrar receiving praise from fans. In the latest Hum TV drama serial Neem, his portrayal of the shady character Karamat has garnered both criticism and acclaim for its perfection.

Last year, the actor faced divorce rumours circulating on social media, and there were speculations about his separation from his wife, Afifa Jibran, as they were living apart. However, all these rumours were put to rest when Syed Jibran posted a heartwarming video with his wife to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. The video showcased a happy family reunion with Afifa, Jibran, and their kids, and it dismissed all the rumours about their divorce. Afifa Jibran also requested fans to pray for them.

Have a look at the video:

The anniversary celebration video received immense love from friends and fans. They extended their prayers and well-wishes for the couple’s relationship on social media. The fans were thrilled to see the couple together and expressed their happiness in the comments section.

